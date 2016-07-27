FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
July 27, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Mike Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday after struggling immensely during Sunday's start against Los Angeles. Manager Mike Matheny said he spoke with him following Sunday's game and added Mayers made some good observations about the outings.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal was placed on the 15-day disabled by St. Louis, which recalled left-hander Dean Kiekhefer from Triple-A Memphis prior to Tuesday's doubleheader versus the New York Mets. St. Louis also recalled Sam Tuivailala to serve as the club's 26th man. He is available for the second contest of the twin bill. Rosenthal, who has been nursing right shoulder inflammation, has posted a 2-5 mark with a 5.13 ERA in 40 games this season.

