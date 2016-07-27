RHP Sam Tuivailala joined St. Louis as the 26th man for the second game of the doubleheader with the Mets, and he threw a scoreless inning. It was the second time Tuivailala was with the Cardinals. Earlier this month, he was with the team for two weeks while LHP Kevin Siegrist was recovering from mononucleosis. Last year, he had five different stints with St. Louis.

LHP Dean Kiekhefer was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take the place of RHP Trevor Rosenthal, and he threw a scoreless inning in the nightcap against the Mets on Tuesday. In his prior two stints with the Cardinals, he had a 5.73 ERA in 11 appearances. Last week, he was the team's 26th man for a doubleheader with the Padres.

2B Jedd Gyroko ended an 0-for-11 slump in the third inning of Game 1 vof the Tuesday doubleheader when he hit a 412-foot home run down the left field line. Before going hitless in 11 at-bats, he had a 10-for-19 stretch spanning five games. "He's amazing. He's doing a great job," manager Mike Matheny said after the opener. "He's an interesting player. I don't think people realize how good he is." Gyorko then started the second game at first base and homered on the first pitch he saw from RHP Bartolo Colon. He has homered in six of his past nine games -- and in both ends of each of the Cardinals' past two doubleheaders.

1B Matt Adams appeared to injure his hand when it went under Mets C Rene Rivera's shin guards during the fifth inning of the first game of the Tuesday doubleheader. Adams was thrown out trying to score on a double by Yadier Molina. He was looked at by a trainer but remained in the game, and he got one at-bat in the nightcap.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to inflammation in his right rotator cuff. Manager Mike Matheny said Rosenthal asked if he could have the shoulder looked at over the weekend and saw a doctor on Monday. Rosenthal was removed from his role as the team's closer June 25 and since has posted a 3.86 ERA over 11 appearances. Matheny added that he was unsure if Rosenthal's shoulder impacted how he has pitched this season.

RHP Carlos Martinez allowed two runs and five hits in five innings during the opener of Tuesday's doubleheader. He also gave up his first home run to a right-handed hitter this season when New York C Rene Rivera went deep with one out in the fourth inning. On the pitch before Rivera's home run, Martinez appeared to be frustrated with the strike zone of plate umpire Stu Scheurwater. "That didn't make me lose my focus," Martinez said through an interpreter. "I really tried to stay in control of everything. Obviously, (Rivera) worked really hard to get contact, and he did."

RHP Adam Wainwright can reach double figures in wins for the seventh time in his career Wednesday when he pitches against the Mets. Wainwright leads the majors with a 0.93 ERA (three earned runs, 29 innings) this month, and the Cardinals are 13-3 in his past 16 starts. Wainwright last started Thursday in St. Louis' 6-5 win over San Diego. He did not get a decision after allowing two runs and seven hits in six innings. Wainwright is 3-4 with a 5.13 ERA in nine regular-season appearances (seven starts) against the Mets. His 5.13 ERA against New York is the third-highest among active pitchers. Only Vance Worley (5.83 ERA) and Chris Capuano (5.54 ERA) have higher marks.