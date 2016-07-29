FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
July 30, 2016 / 2:43 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Leake will face Marlins RHP Jose Urena on Friday. Leake has gone a career-high 25 consecutive innings without allowing a walk. He is also 5-1 with a 1.33 ERA against the Marlins.

RHP Michael Wacha went six innings on Thursday against the Marlins, turning in a quality start. He allowed four hits, no walks and three runs. He struck out two and gave up a two-run homer to Martin Prado, leaving with a 5-3 lead.

SS Aledmys Diaz went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Diaz hit a two-run homer and an RBI double -- both off his former neighbor in Cuba, Jose Fernandez. Diaz's homer was his 14th of the season.

LF Matt Holliday hit a solo homer on Thursday against Miami. It was Holliday's team-high 18th homer of the season, and it was an impressive blast considering he hit it to the opposite field. The ball traveled high and down the right-field line before barely getting out.

1B/OF Brandon Moss (sprained left ankle) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Thursday, going 0-for-3. Moss has been out since July 5, and he will likely need at least a handful of minor league appearances before returning to the Cardinals' active roster.

