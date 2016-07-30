RHP Alex Reyes has moved up in mlb.com's rankings and is now the No. 9 prospect in baseball. Reyes, who was previously ranked 13th, is 2-2 with a 5.07 ERA at Triple-A, which means he hasn't exactly torn up the minors this year. But Reyes, only 21 years old, can throw 100 mph and usually sits at 97-97 with his fastball. Essentially, he has closer stuff for six or seven innings at a time, a huge selling point.

RHP Mike Leake did not pitch well Friday night but got great run support in a win over the Miami Marlins. Leake, who allowed seven hits and six runs in five innings, evened his record at 8-8. He also extended his career-high streak of not allowing a walk to 30 innings. He entered the game with a brilliant 1.33 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins. That trend did not continue as Leake gave up five runs in the fifth inning.

SS Almedys Diaz, who turns 26 on Monday, has had a breakout rookie year with 14 homers and a .901 OPS. Diaz and Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez have known each other since childhood in Santa Clara, Cuba, but Thursday was the first time they were rivals in a game. Diaz, with a homer, double and three RBIs, won that battle. Fernandez, by the way, credits Diaz's father and uncle for teaching him baseball and convincing his mom to let him play the sport. Fernandez defected to the United States first and Diaz followed four years later. Diaz's parents were in the stands on Thursday to watch him play and plan to be on hand all weekend.

RHP Jaime Garcia on Saturday will make his 21st start of the season, the most he has had since getting 32 starts in 2011. He leads the National League in ground-ball percentage (58.7). He has also induced 16 double plays, which ranks fourth in the NL. He has fared well in five career starts against the Marlins, going 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA. That's the sixth-best ERA against the Marlins among active pitchers.