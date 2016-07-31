2B Matt Carpenter (right oblique) will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday at Double-A Springfield. He's due back on Friday.

2B Matt Carpenter, who has been on the disabled list since July 7 because of a right oblique injury, begins a rehab assignment Sunday at Double-A Springfield. He's due back Friday. Carpenter leads the Cardinals with a .988 OPS, which would be his career best. His previous best was .873 in 2013. He has 14 homers this season, which is half the total of last year when he had a career-high 28.

3B Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) is set to return from the disabled list by Tuesday's game at the Cincinnati Reds. Peralta has been on the disabled list since July 18, but it's still a major question if he can reclaim his starting job. He is hitting .221 with a .674 OPS. The Cardinals have better options for third base, namely Greg Garcia (.870 OPS) and Jedd Gyorko (.796 OPS, 14 homers). But Peralta is signed through the 2017 season as part of his four-year, $53 million contract. At age 34, with a big contract and what appears to be badly declining skills, Peralta will be nearly impossible to trade.

1B Brandon Moss (sprained left ankle) is set to return from the disabled list by Tuesday's game at the Cincinnati Reds. Moss, who has been on the DL since July 5, has an excellent .910 OPS this season and has belted 17 homers. He needs two more homers to post his fifth consecutive season with at least 19.

RHP Jaime Garcia, who was 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in five previous starts against the Marlins, took the loss Saturday. Garcia (7-8) allowed six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. Those weren't cheap hits, either. The Marlins hit him hard, and Garcia had only two strikeouts. Garcia entered the game leading the NL in ground-ball percentage, but the Marlins drove the ball against him. Five of the seven hits allowed went for extra bases.