St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
August 3, 2016 / 4:11 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Dean Kiekhefer and OF Randal Grichuk were optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

OF Randal Grichuk was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

SS Aledmys Diaz was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Cardinals.

SS Aledmys Diaz was placed on the 15-day disabled list while the Braves activated third baseman Jhonny Peralta and first baseman/outfielder Brandon Moss. All-Star Diaz was injured on Sunday when he was hit on the right thumb by a pitch from Miami's Andrew Cashner. No break was discovered during the initial examination but additional X-rays performed on Monday confirmed a hairline fracture.

3B Jhonny Peralta was activated by the Cardinals, and returns from his second left thumb injury of the season.

LHP Zach Duke was added to the 25-man roster. Duke, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, is 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 53 appearances this season.

1B/OF Brandon Moss was activated from the 15-day DL, where he was sidelined with an ankle injury.

