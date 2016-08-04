LHP Dean Kiekhefer was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday after posting a 4.85 ERA in 14 appearances for the Cardinals, all in relief. He allowed seven earned runs in 13 innings.

LHP Dean Kiekhefer was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take the injured Tyler Lyons' spot on the roster. Kiekhefer, who had been optioned to Memphis prior to Tuesday night's game, has made 14 appearances for the Cardinals, going 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA in 13 innings. He has been unscored upon in each of his last six appearances dating to June 3. Kiekhefer, 27, has posted a 4-1 record with a 2.00 ERA in 23 relief appearances for Memphis this season.

OF Randal Grichuk was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. Grichuk was batting just .216 in 84 games with 12 homers and 35 RBIs. He had struck out 78 times in 293 at-bats.

LHP Tyler Lyons was placed on the 15-day disabled Wednesday with a right knee stress reaction. The move is retroactive to July 31. The 28-year-old Lyons, who last pitched on Saturday at Miami, is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA over 48 innings in 30 games this season, including five appearances during which he has worked three or more innings.

SS Aledmys Diaz was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 1, due to a right thumb fracture. He was hit on the hand by an Andrew Cashner pitch in Miami on Sunday. Diaz leads the team with a .312 batting average and ranks second among National League rookies in hits, doubles, and RBIs.

CF Stephen Piscotty batted leadoff on Tuesday for the first time in his career. The Cardinals are hoping to have Matt Carpenter back by the end of the week, but manager Mike Matheny believes Piscotty can handle that role temporarily. Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday night.

SS Jhonny Peralta doubled and homered Tuesday night after being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list prior to the game. Peralta who missed the start of the 2016 season due to a left thumb ligament injury, was batting .221 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 30 games before returning to the DL on July 18.

LHP Zack Duke joined the Cardinals for their three-game series in Cincinnati. Duke was acquired via trade from the White Sox in exchange for OF Charlie Tilson on Sunday. He was 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in a major-league-leading 53 appearances for the Sox. Duke made his Cardinals debut in the sixth inning Tuesday and allowed a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. "I hadn't pitched since Saturday, but no excuses," Duke said.

RHP Adam Wainwright credited the Reds for fouling off some pretty good pitches during his outing Tuesday night. However, he said the primary culprit for his 101 pitches through five innings was location. "When you're up and around the corners, those are foul-ball pitches," he said. "I just wasn't terribly sharp, causing me to go into deeper counts." Wainwright earned a no-decision after allowing two earned runs in five innings.

1B/OF Brandon Moss went 3-for-4 with a double and a homer after being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. He had been out since July 5 with a left ankle sprain. Moss went 0-for-8 with a RBI in three games at Double-A Springfield while playing both left field and first base. Moss was leading the Cardinals with 17 homers at the time he was injured on July 4. He now has 18.