August 4, 2016 / 7:36 PM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Dean Kiekhefer remained in Cincinnati despite being optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday because the Cardinals believed LHP Tyler Lyons might be headed to the disabled list. Kiekhefer was recalled Wednesday after it was determined that Lyons' right knee soreness hadn't improved enough, and the St. Louis placed Lyons on the DL. Kiekhefer has posted a 4.85 ERA in 14 appearances for the Cardinals, all in relief. He has allowed seven earned runs in 13 innings.

RHP Michael Wacha allowed two runs on six hits in five innings on Wednesday against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. He walked one and struck out three over 85 pitches. "Typically makes for a (tough) night when you start with that kind of stress," manager Mike Matheny said of Wacha's rough first inning. "He had a little trouble finding his fastball command, then he rolled pretty well."

LHP Tyler Lyons was placed on the 15-day disabled list following Tuesday night's game due to a right knee stress reaction. "We got word about a week ago that Tyler was having some soreness, so we started to keep an eye on it," said manager Mike Matheny, who decided not to give Lyons a spot start Saturday due to the injury.

1B Brandon Moss continued his assault on Reds pitching Wednesday night by doubling in his first two at-bats, giving him five straight hits in the series. Moss is 12-for-28 (.429) with three doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs in seven games against Cincinnati this season.

