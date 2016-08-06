LHP Dean Kiekhefer was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

RHP Jordan Walden (right shoulder strain) said his arm is feeling much better and is shooting for a September comeback. He hasn't pitched in the majors since last April.

2B Matt Carpenter was activated prior to Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the team announced. Carpenter had been on the disabled list since July 7 because right oblique injury. He missed 24 games and appeared in four games with Double-A Springfield during an injury rehabilitation. Carpenter was named to his third N.L. All-Star team last month, but he was unable to participate in it because of his injury.

