LHP Dean Kiekhefer was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for INF Matt Carpenter on the 25-man roster. Kiekhefer has had three stints with the club this year, going 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA over 15 games and 14 innings. Kiekhefer, who probably knows every bump in the road between St. Louis and Memphis by now, should make it back up here no later than September when rosters go up to 40 men.

RHP Jordan Walden (right shoulder strain) said his arm is feeling much better and is shooting for a September comeback. Walden, who threw a bullpen session recently and reported no pain, hasn't pitched in the majors since last April. General manager John Mozeliak took a more cautious tack when informed of Walden's self-prognosis, but will certainly hope for his return, given what's become of the bullpen since mid-June.

INF Matt Carpenter (right oblique strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and placed into the lineup at second base, leading off and going 0-for-4. Carpenter missed 24 games after sustaining his injury July 6. Prior to the injury, he was on pace to become the first leadoff man in MLB history to knock in more than 100 runs.

RHP Carlos Martinez (10-6, 2.99 ERA) gets the start Saturday night when St. Louis continues its home series with Atlanta. Martinez is coming off a no-decision Sunday in Miami when he allowed seven hits and four runs in seven innings, walking four and fanning four. He owns wins in his only two career starts against the Braves, including a 12-2 verdict April 9 at Turner Field.

LHP Jaime Garcia was magnificent Friday night, throwing eight shutout innings and knocking in the game's only run as he beat Atlanta. It's the third time this year a pitcher has knocked in the lone run in a 1-0 win; Clayton Kershaw and Madison Bumgarner were the first two. It was the first time a St. Louis pitcher has done it in 61 years, dating back to Harvey Haddix in July 1955.