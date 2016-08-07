2B Kolten Wong cracked the second pinch-hit homer of his career in the fifth inning Saturday and the team's 12th of the year, extending their franchise record and moving them with two of tying the all-time MLB record. Wong also turned a pair of nice double plays in the last four innings, but left the bases loaded in the sixth and fanned as the potential tying run to end the eighth.

RHP Carlos Martinez endured a rare clunker Saturday night, giving up seven hits and seven runs (six earned) over five innings in a home loss to Atlanta. Martinez missed on two changeups over the plate that were whacked for three-run homers by Freddie Freeman and Adonis Garcia and admitted afterward he had a negative feeling. He was 6-1 with a 2.09 ERA in his past 11 starts.

LHP Tyler Lyons (knee) is heading to a specialist in Chicago on Monday to get a better idea on how to treat his injury. Lyons was disabled Wednesday with a stress fracture and will be on crutches for the next four weeks. In 30 relief appearances covering 48 innings, Lyons is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA.

C Yadier Molina (right hand contusion) left Saturday night's game for pinch-hitter Matt Adams in the eighth inning. Molina was hit by a foul tip. There was no word on his status for Sunday's series finale, although at this point it appears that if Molina doesn't play, it's nothing more than a standard maintenance day.

RHP Adam Wainwright (9-5, 4.14 ERA) gets the start Sunday when St. Louis finishes its weekend series with Atlanta. Wainwright was no-decisioned Tuesday night, needing more than 100 pitches to finish five innings in the Cardinals' eventual 7-5 loss in Cincinnati. Wainwright is 8-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 16 career games (11 starts) against the Braves.