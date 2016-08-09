RHP Mike Leake will get the call Tuesday night for a third shot at his old team, Cincinnati, this season. Leake hasn't fared well in the first two reunions, giving up a total of 13 runs over 11 innings, including seven on Thursday in a 7-0 loss. Leake will make his 200th career major league appearance Tuesday night, 195 of which have been starts.

2B Matt Carpenter was back in the lineup Monday night in his customary leadoff spot, playing second base and going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Carpenter sat out Sunday after being lifted following five innings of Saturday night's game when manager Mike Matheny thought he was being tentative. It was Carpenter's second game after being activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday.

RHP Michael Wacha continues to have problems with command, issuing four walks in five innings Monday night and putting his team in a 4-0 hole. Wacha gave up six hits and four runs, striking out three, and he used 65 pitches to get through the first three innings. If St. Louis is to make it to the postseason, Wacha will have to resemble the All-Star he was last year and not the inconsistent version who has muddled through 2016.

C Yadier Molina recorded his first walk-off RBI since May 15, 2012, the hard way, getting hit by a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday. Molina, who started the five-run rally with a single, has reached base safely in 21 straight games, five behind the injured Aledmys Diaz for the team high this year.

SS Jhonny Peralta may be starting to come around offensively, as he recorded a second straight multi-hit game. Peralta was 2-for-4 with a double Monday. He is starting to pull the ball with authority, a sign that the thumb that has bothered him all year is finally fully healed. Peralta has raised his average to .237.