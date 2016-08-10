RHP Alex Reyes had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday and made his major league debut, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth with a strikeout. The 21-year old Reyes, considered the top prospect in the St. Louis organization, went 2-3 with a 4.96 ERA in 14 starts at Memphis, striking out 93 in 65 1/3 innings. Reyes and his 102 mph fastball could help a bullpen that has been very inconsistent since mid-June.

RHP Mike Leake pitched six innings Tuesday night against the Reds, working around six hits and four walks to allow just three runs. Leake's walk total was a season high, eclipsing the three he allowed in his first start of the year four months ago on a freezing night in Pittsburgh. He's given up 14 runs against his former club in three starts.

RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, and it is not known if he will be able to return this year. Wacha's injury is similar to the stress reaction that cost him about 2 1/2 months in 2014. He pitched five innings Monday, giving up six hits and four runs, and is 7-7 with a 4.45 ERA in 23 starts and 131 1/3 innings.

C Brayan Pena (left knee inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to make room for RHP Alex Reyes on the roster. Pena played in two games after returning from a preseason injury, but aggravated that ailment during his second game and hasn't played since. The earliest Pena can return is Sept. 6, and it's not known if he'll be able to come back this year.