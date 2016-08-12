OF Randal Grichuk was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. He played in 84 games for the Cardinals earlier this season, batting .213 with 12 homers and 35 RBIs. Grichuk batted .272 with six homers and 18 RBI in 23 games in the minors.

1B Matt Adams was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Adams is bothered by a left shoulder injury and the move was made retroactive to Aug. 10. The left-handed hitter is batting .249 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 95 games this season.