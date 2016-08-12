OF Randal Grichuk was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. He played in 84 games for the Cardinals earlier this season, batting .213 with 12 homers and 35 RBIs. Grichuk batted .272 with six homers and 18 RBI in 23 games in the minors.

OF Randal Grichuk, recalled from Triple-A Memphis before the Thursday game, homered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. It was his third career pinch-hit home run. He might wind up seeing regular playing time again after LF Matt Holliday had his thumb broken during the game.

RHP Carlos Martinez was dealt a no-decision after giving up three runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four in six innings Thursday at Wrigley Field. He threw 112 pitches, the 12th time in 22 starts he fired 100-plus. Martinez has a 5.00 ERA in three starts against the Cubs this season.

LF Matt Holliday sustained a fractured right thumb when he was hit by a 10th-inning pitch Thursday. The Cards placed him on the 15-day DL.

RHP Adam Wainwright (9-6, 4.34 ERA) will start Friday against the Cubs in Chicago. Wainwright is 13-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 30 career starts against the Cubs, with the victory total the most by any active pitcher against Chicago. In his two outings vs. the Cubs this year, on May 23 and June 21, Wainwright is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA. He was 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA over a six-start span before getting hit hard Sunday against Atlanta. The Braves scored six runs on nine hits in six innings en route to a 6-3 victory.

RF Brandon Moss went 2-for-5 with a home run, his 19th of the season, a solo shot in the sixth inning off Cubs LHP Jon Lester. He hit his first blast against a left-handed pitcher since July 1, 2015, at Tampa Bay.