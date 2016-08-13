LHP Tyler Lyons (stress reaction in his right knee) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The left-handed reliever will likely not return to the field before the end of the regular season. Lyons was put on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. In 30 relief appearances covering 48 innings, Lyons is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA.

RF Stephen Piscotty was 1-for-5 but clubbed his second regular season home run againts the Cubs, both coming at Wrigley Field. He now has 16 homers on the season.

RHP Luke Weaver makes his major league debut on Saturday after making 38 minor league starts (15-9,1.78 ERA). He's the ninth different Cardinals player to make his big league debut this season. Weaver's last start was last Saturday at New Orleans -- his only start with Triple-A Memphis. He worked six scoreless innings, allowing a pair of singles and two walks while striking out for in a 2-0 Redbirds victory.

OF Matt Holliday was scheduled to see a Chicago hand specialist on Friday after suffering a fractured thumb Thursday.

RHP Jerome Williams struggled through a three-inning relief outing on Friday, giving up six runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two. Four of the hits were home runs, the most he's ever allowed in 230 games pitched.

RHP Adam Wainwright (0-0) was hammered early, giving up seven runs over the first two innings before making an early exit on Friday. "I pitched terrible and stuff was bad, delivery was bad, everything was bad," he said. "That was pathetic. I was embarrassed, this team deserves better than that." Wainwright allowed seven runs on six hits, walked three and struck out a pair while throwing 56 pitches.