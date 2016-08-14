RHP Alex Reyes (1-0) struck out three in three scoreless innings in his second career appearance for his first major league victory. He made his major league debut Aug. 9 against Cincinnati.

CF Randal Grichuk hit his first career grand slam on his 25th birthday on Saturday against the Cubs. It was his 14th home run of the season. He is the first Cardinals player to hit a home run on his birthday since Allen Craig on July 18, 2012, at Milwaukee.

RHP Luke Weaver allowed two runs and four hits in four innings in his major league debut Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. His contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis. He allowed a two-run home run to Addison Russell.

OF Matt Holliday (broken thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. He was injured Thursday when he was hit by a pitch by Cubs LHP Mike Montgomery. Holliday was hitting 242 with 19 home runs.

LF Brandon Moss hit a solo home run off Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks on Saturday. It was his second home run of the series, and he leads the Cardinals with 20. He has hit at least 20 home runs in four seasons (2012-14).

