RHP Lance Lynn (Tommy John surgery in November 2015) began a rehab assignment with Class A Palm Beach on Monday, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings. It was his first game action since the operation.

OF Matt Holliday is slated to undergo surgery on his broken right thumb on Wednesday. Holliday was struck on the thumb by a pitch from Chicago Cubs reliever Mike Montgomery last Thursday. He was placed on the disabled list two days later, consulted with a hand specialist on Monday and made the decision to have surgery on Tuesday. It hasn't yet been determined if Holliday will be able to return this season.