LF Tommy Pham smacked a game-tying, two-run home run off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel in the fifth inning after roping a leadoff double in the first. It was his ninth home run and seventh double, which ties his career high set last season. Pham is batting .360 (9-for-25) in 11 games this month and 11 of his last 21 hits have been for extra bases (five doubles, six homers).

RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. He has no decisions and a 9.00 ERA in four appearances for St. Louis this year. In 39 outings for Memphis, he is 3-2 with 17 saves and a 5.44 ERA.

CF Randal Grichuk doubled and tripled, his third game this season with multiple extra-base hits. Grichuk is riding a five-game hitting streak, with each of his six hits during the streak going for extra bases (three doubles, one triple, two home runs).

2B Matt Carpenter walked leading off the sixth inning, his 62nd walk of the season. Since 2013, Carpenter has 310 walks, third-most in the National League. He is batting .375 (21-for-56) in 16 interleague games this season, which ranked eighth in the NL entering the series.

3B Jedd Gyorko hit his 18th home run of the season off Astros RHP Pat Neshek in the sixth inning. He entered the series tied for fifth in the National League in at-bats per home run, a ratio that stands at 14.11. Gyorko has three home runs in his last four starts.

RHP Seth Maness was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain and according to published reports Maness is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday. Maness is 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA in 29 appearances, including a career-best 14 1/3 scoreless innings streak from July 9 to Aug. 12. He was on the disabled list from May 13-June 18 with right elbow inflammation.

OF Matt Holliday will undergo a surgical procedure Wednesday on his fractured right thumb with the hope of returning before the end of the season. Holliday was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13. He is in the final season of a seven-year, $120 million contract.