RHP Alex Reyes picked up his first MLB save in Friday night's extra-inning win in Philadelphia. The St. Louis prospect battled through a hit and a walk to preserve a Cardinals win. He struck out one batter.

OF Randal Grichuk provided punch for the St. Louis offense on Friday night. First, Grichuk got the Cardinals on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the second inning. And later, in the 11th, his RBI double provided the difference in a 4-3 win. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.

SS Jedd Gyorko launched a game-tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning of a game the Cardinals eventually won 4-3 in 11 innings on Friday night. Gyorko finished 2-for-5 at the plate.

RHP Adam Wainwright struggled a bit with a wet mound in Philadelphia on Friday night but battled to complete six innings. He allowed three runs and five hits and struck out five while walking two.

C Brayan Pena (left knee inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Palm Beach. Pena was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Aug, 9 The earliest Pena can return is Sept. 6, and it's not known if he'll be able to come back this year.

1B/OF Brandon Moss (flu-like symptoms) was scratched from Friday's start but was used as a pinch hitter in the 11th inning of a 4-3 St. Louis win.