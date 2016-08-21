OF Jeremy Hazelbaker, who batted leadoff Saturday night, went 1-for-4 with a game-tying, two-run home run in the top of the third inning during a 4-2 St. Louis loss in Philadelphia. The big fly was his 10th of the season.

RHP Luke Weaver battled through a rough, 30-pitch first inning to complete five innings Saturday night while picking up his first MLB loss. The 22-year-old allowed three runs on nine hits, striking out six while walking none. He collected his first big league hit at the plate.

3B Jhonny Peralta went 3-for-4 Saturday night -- all singles -- and was one bright spot in an otherwise stagnant St. Louis offense during a 4-2 loss in Philadelphia. His average is up to .246 on the year.

RHP Jonathan Broxton has had some poor moments in his career against the Philadelphia Phillies, most notably as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in back-to-back playoff series' against the Phillies. Saturday night, Broxton gave up a home run to Aaron Altherr, which extended the Phillies lead to 4-2 -- the eventual final score. It was the first home run Broxton has given up against the Phillies (20 regular season and postseason games) since the memorable home run by Matt Stairs in the 2008 NLCS.