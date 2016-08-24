RHP Lance Lynn (right elbow) will make his third rehab start Wednesday at Double-A Springfield. Lynn pitched twice last week at Single-A Palm Beach, but says it's still just a "slim" chance he makes it back this year. He underwent Tommy John surgery in November.

RHP Lance Lynn (right elbow) has been bumped up to Double-A Springfield on his rehab assignment and will make a start there Wednesday night. Lynn started twice for Class A Palm Beach last week, allowing one earned run in 3 2/3 innings and consistently throwing strikes. Lynn said it's still only a "slim" chance that he returns this year, but there is hope he can or else he wouldn't have been moved up the chain.

1B Matt Adams (right shoulder inflammation) took batting practice with the club Tuesday and is hopeful of starting a rehab assignment before the week ends. Adams, who was batting .249 with 12 homers and 44 RBI at the time of his injury, was scratched from a start on Aug. 10 and went on the DL the next day. He's one of nine Cardinals with double-figure homers.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the call Wednesday night when St. Louis plays game two of its three-game set with the New York Mets. Martinez was dominant in his last start on Aug. 17 in Houston, rolling through seven innings on just 79 pitches in an 8-2 win, allowing only one run and fanning seven. He's 2-1 with a 1.31 ERA in six career appearances against New York, three of them starts.

SS Aledmys Diaz (thumb) took ground balls Tuesday and is hoping to increase his "baseball activity" after seeing a specialist Monday. Diaz suffered a hairline fracture July 31 in Miami after being hit by an Andrew Cashner pitch in the first inning. At the time of his injury, Diaz was building an NL Rookie of the Year resume, batting .312 with 14 homers and 57 RBI.

C Brayan Pena was sent on a rehab assignment to rookie-level Gulf Coast League Cardinals, and went 0-for-3 Tuesday. Pena (left knee inflammation) last played for St. Louis on July 5.

LHP Jaime Garcia simply didn't have it for the second straight start, giving up seven hits and six runs in four innings as he ate a loss. Garcia had won three straight starts before Tuesday night, but gave up runs in every inning but the third. Prior to this defeat, Garcia hadn't allowed an earned run to the Mets at Busch Stadium in 22 career innings.