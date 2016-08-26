RHP Lance Lynn (right elbow) made a rehab start for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday night and worked three scoreless innings. Lynn tossed 48 pitches, allowing three hits and walking none while striking out three. Lynn is still eyeing a return in 2017, although the team must think there's at least a slight chance he can come back this year or it wouldn't have moved him up.

RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder) is optimistic that he will return to the club this year, even though it likely will be out of the bullpen. Wacha, who is hoping to begin a throwing program next week, intends to return as a starting pitcher in 2017.