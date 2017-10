RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to the Triple-A Memphis. He made eight appearances for the Cardinals, posting a 9.00 ERA.

C Brayan Pena (left knee) caught four innings for the Rookie League GCL Cardinals. It’s the first innings he’s caught since starting a rehab assignment last week.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday while RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to the Redbirds. Socolovich is making his second appearance with the Cardinals this year.