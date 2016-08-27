RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to the Triple-A Memphis. He made eight appearances for the Cardinals, posting a 9.00 ERA.

RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Memphis to make room for Socolovich. Tuivailala pitched the ninth inning Thursday night, allowing three hits and two runs to the New York Mets in a 10-6 loss. The hard-throwing Tuivailala has made eight appearances over two stints with St. Louis this year, fanning seven in six innings but also allowing six earned runs.

RHP Alex Reyes will replace Leake on the mound Saturday night for his first MLB start. Reyes has been electric as a reliever since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis Aug. 9, throwing 9 1/3 scoreless innings with five hits, four walks and 13 strikeouts. The owner of a 101 mph fastball, Reyes last pitched on Tuesday night, firing 2 1/3 innings against the New York Mets.

RHP Mike Leake (shingles) has been scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday night. Leake was coming off his ninth win of the year, tossing seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts Sunday in a 9-0 win at Philadelphia. There is no timetable for the return of Leake, who is 9-9 with a 4.56 ERA in 25 starts.

RHP Luke Weaver earned his first MLB win Friday night with six good innings of work. Weaver gave up four hits and a run with a pair of walks and seven strikeouts, all in the first four innings. Weaver appeared to be more aggressive in the strike zone, getting ahead in more counts and then icing some hitters with an effective changeup.

CF Keon Broxton snapped an 0-for-13 skid at the plate Friday with a sixth-inning single off Ryan Volgelsong. Broxton also stole his 19th base of the season and has not been caught in his last 13 attempts.

C Brayan Pena (left knee) caught four innings for the Rookie League GCL Cardinals. It's the first innings he's caught since starting a rehab assignment last week.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday while RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to the Redbirds. Socolovich is making his second appearance with the Cardinals this year.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was recalled Friday from Triple-A Memphis, his second promotion of the year. Solocolovich appeared in two games last month for the Cardinals, allowing a run over 3 2/3 innings and striking out five. He was 2-6 with five saves and a 3.14 ERA in 45 games and 51 1/3 innings, posting a 59-13 strikeout-walk ratio.