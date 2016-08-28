RHP Alex Reyes lasted just 4 2/3 innings in Saturday night's start, his first in the major leagues. Reyes gave up only two hits and a run but walked four and couldn't consistently control counts, forcing the bullpen to cover 13 outs. But Reyes was able to obtain several outs with his changeup and could get another start Friday night in Cincinnati.

RHP Mike Leake (shingles) had to miss his scheduled start Saturday night and there's no timetable for his return. Manager Mike Matheny said the club believes it caught the condition early enough to where Leake might not have to miss as much time, but he could miss another start. Leake is 9-9 with a 4.56 ERA in 25 starts this year, his first with St. Louis.

INF Matt Carpenter, who is just 11-of-58 since Aug. 11, wasn't in the lineup Saturday night as Greg Garcia started at short with Jedd Gyorko moving over to second as Brandon Moss slid over to first. Carpenter did get in the game in the eighth inning as part of a double switch and also batted in the ninth but flied out for the final out. He should return to the lineup on Sunday.

C Brayan Pena (left knee) caught Saturday for the Rookie League GCL Cardinals and went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Pena has been able to catch the last two days, making it more likely that he'll rejoin the club on or after Sept. 1 when rosters can expand up to 40 players. Pena has played in only two games this year after being injured in spring training.

LHP Jaime Garcia is the starter for Sunday's series and homestand finale against Oakland. Garcia is coming off his second straight shaky start, allowing seven hits and six runs on Tuesday night in four innings as the New York Mets handed him a 7-4 loss. Garcia, who is 6-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 15 career interleague starts, is making his first appearance against the A's.