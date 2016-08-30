LHP Dean Kiekhefer was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take Mike Leake's spot on the active roster. He's on his third stint with the Cardinals this season and has a 4.50 ERA in 14 appearances. Kiekhefer went 6-1 with a 2.08 ERA, two saves and six holds in 34 2/3 innings for Memphis this season.

RHP Mike Leake was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday while he battles through a bout of shingles that forced him to miss his last scheduled start. The move was retroactive to Aug. 22.

RHP Carlos Martinez set a career high on Monday with 13 strikeouts -- the most this season by a St. Louis pitcher. Martinez has been sharp on the road this season, going 7-1 with a 2.30 ERA away from Busch Stadium in 2016.

RHP Miguel Socolovich set a career high Monday, striking out four batters and picking up his first victory since July 22, 2015. Socolovich has not allowed a run in his last three appearances and just one earned run this season.