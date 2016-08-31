FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 1, 2016

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Matt Carpenter went 1-for-5 Tuesday and has reached base in each of his last nine starts. Carpenter is batting .415 (17-for-41) against the Brewers this season with five doubles, three triples and eight RBIs.

SS Jedd Gyorko hit his career-best 24th home run of the season Tuesday, a solo shot in the sixth off Milwaukee's Wily Peralta. Gyorko has hits in six of his last seven games and has hit 15 of his 24 home runs this season on the road.

INF Aledmys Diaz is expected to begin swinging a bat later this week but is still unable to resume throwing or fielding work. Diaz has been out since suffering a hairline fracture of his right thumb back on July 31.

RHP Adam Wainwright struck out seven batters and worked seven innings Tuesday while holding the Brewers to a run on three hits. Wainwright took a no-decision, though, and is still looking for his first victory since July 16.

