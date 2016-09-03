RHP Alex Reyes made his second career start Friday night and pitched in and out of trouble in the first five innings. He finished with two earned runs allowed and six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. "I made good pitches," Reyes said. "It wasn't that hard of contact. The balls were just well-placed."

RHP Mike Leake began a throwing program and could return by next week according to manager Mike Matheny. Leake is on the disabled list with shingles.

RHP Mike Leake began his throwing program and could rejoin the team as early as Sunday in Cincinnati, where he could throw a bullpen. Leake is on the disabled list after a bout with shingles. "Doctors are very confident ... he's in the clear and infection taken care of," manager Mike Matheny said. "Now, it's just making sure his strength is right."

1B Matt Adams was reinstated from the disabled list Friday after he missed 19 games with right shoulder inflammation. Adams won't be rushed back into the lineup. "Object for us isn't to get guys at-bats, object is to win," manager Mike Matheny said. Adams, who is 10-for-27 with two homers and five RBIs this season as a pinch-hitter, will be used off the bench for the time being. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning Friday.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal could throw a bullpen as early as Monday in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals' closer has been on the disabled list since July 26 with right shoulder inflammation. He has 14 saves.