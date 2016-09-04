FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Matt Bowman worked his way out of a bases-loaded situation in the seventh inning Friday. Eleven of his appearances are two innings or more, and in eight of those, he did not allow a run. "He's taking steps forward," said manager Mike Matheny.

RHP Jordan Walden was assigned to Class A Palm Beach on a rehab assignment, but he didn't get into a game Saturday. He has been out all season due to a right shoulder strain.

RHP Mike Leake is expected to arrive in Cincinnati by Sunday morning, and he will throw a bullpen session prior to the Sunday game. His bout with shingles is a thing of the past, but manager Mike Matheny said Leake needs to regain his strength.

SS Aledmys Diaz began a rehab assignment with Class A Palm Beach on Saturday, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Diaz has been out since sustaining a hairline fracture of his right thumb on July 31.

C Yadier Molina homered on consecutive days for the first time since 2012, but he was not in the lineup Saturday in a continuing effort to keep the 34-year old sharp. "We have the conversation all the time," manager Mike Matheny said. "We put all the factors together and do what's best. I do what's best for our guys. (Molina) knows his body better than you or I." Alberto Rosario started behind the plate on Saturday and went 0-for-4.

LHP Jaime Garcia allowed six hits and two runs in six innings Saturday afternoon at Cincinnati. He walked four, struck out eight, and uncorked a pair of wild pitches. "I thought I made good pitches when I needed to," Garcia said. "They hit some stuff that found holes. But no excuses today, unfortunately, it wasn't good enough."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
