RHP Mike Leake joined the team in Cincinnati on Sunday morning and threw a bullpen. Manager Mike Matheny was encouraged by the results. "I heard good reports about Mike's bullpen," Matheny said. "We are going to meet as a staff with medical people to determine if he will start on Tuesday (in Pittsburgh)." Leake has been on the disabled list since August 22 due to a bout with shingles. The infection is gone, but it took some time for the 28-year old right-hander to regain his stamina. "Just been home recovering, trying to get better," Leake said, Sunday. "It came up as some hives then kept going. It turned into a staph infection, so the boils started. I couldn't lay on it. It was affecting the nerves. My whole rib cage was sore." At the height of the infection, Leake was eating one meal a day, rarely left the house due to lack of energy, and had trouble sleeping due to the pain. "I was stuck trying to lay in one spot," he said. "Wasn't fun. "The main thing is getting the strength back and the endurance. I just didn't have any energy." Leake is 9-9 with a 4.57 ERA in 25 starts. His last start was on August 21 when he tossed seven shutout innings at Philadelphia, while already feeling the effects of the shingles. It's been quite the ordeal for Leake who signed with St. Louis as a free-agent in December. But, things went from bad to worse for the Leake family when his 10-month old daughter, Scotlyn, contracted chicken pox, likely as a result of Leake's infection. "I'm thinking I gave it to her," Leake said. "She's better now. Took her about a week".

C Carson Kelly had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. Kelly, 22, was the Cardinals' second-round selection (86th overall) in 2012. He will be making his major league debut. Kelly was converted from an infielder to catcher in 2014. "He had good first year defensively," manager Mike Matheny said. "He has a lot in there as far as power. We're in a situation here. We've got a catcher. He can have a good experience learning from Yadi (Molina) and Brayan (Pena). He isn't just here as an apprentice, although it would be fine if that was the only reason. He has the potential to make us a better team."

RHP Carlos Martinez allowed two earned runs on seven hits on Sunday in Cincinnati. He walked five and struck out six. Manager Mike Matheny said the walks were the result of pitching carefully. "He's going to be careful with certain guys," Matheny said. "When he's feeling good with his sinker, I think he'll pitch tough all the way through. Later in the game, he got a little tired."

RHP Seth Maness was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Sunday to make room on the 40-man roster for C Carson Kelly. Maness has been on the DL since August 14 with a right elbow strain.

INF Dean Anna was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Sunday. He appeared in one game for St. Louis this year, going 0-for-1. In 106 games for Triple-A Memphis, he hit .266/.344/.341 with two homers and 39 RBIs.

C Brayan Pena was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Sunday after being out with left knee inflammation. Pena, 34, appeared in just four games with St. Louis, going 1-for-8. He batted a combined .286 (8-for-28) with a homer and eight RBIs in nine combined games with Class A Palm Beach and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Cardinals during a recent rehab assignment.