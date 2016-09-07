RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled by the St. Louis Cardinals prior to Tuesday's road game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tuivailala has made two separate stints with St. Louis this season, striking out seven in six innings with the Cardinals. The 23-year-old posted a 3-2 mark in 42 appearances (46 2/3 innings) with the Redbirds in 2016.

OF Jose Martinez was recalled by the St. Louis Cardinals prior to Tuesday's road game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Martinez, who is expected to make his major-league debut on Tuesday, batted .278 with 11 homers and 60 RBIs in 124 combined games with Triple-A outfits Omaha and Memphis this season. The 28-year-old Venezuelan belted eight homers and drove in 42 runs in 87 contests with the Redbirds.

RHP Mike Mayers was recalled by the St. Louis Cardinals prior to Tuesday's road game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mayers endured a disastrous major-league debut versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 24, surrendering two homers and nine runs total in 1 1/3 innings to take the loss. The 24-year-old owns a 9-10 mark with a 3.19 ERA in 25 combined starts with Double-A Springfield and Memphis.

SS Jedd Gyorko went 2-for-5 with a walk and hit his 26th homer. He has 19 homers since the All-Star break, and four of his six hits on this road trip are homers.

C Carson Kelly didn't start but made his major league debut and doubled to center in the eighth inning Monday at Pittsburgh. "Very special. It's only my second day in the big leagues, and getting this opportunity to go out and contribute, it's a great feeling," he said. "My family was here. Getting that first hit, just a very special moment."

RHP Trevor Rosenthal, on the disabled list since late July because of right shoulder inflammation, was in Pittsburgh to throw off the mound for the first time since his injury. His status for the rest of the season could be decided by the middle of the month.

RF Stephen Piscotty was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs before he left the game for precautionary reasons after being hit with a pitch on his left wrist in the fifth. Manager Mike Matheny said X-rays showed no breaks.

RHP Adam Wainwright won for the first time since July 19 after going eight starts without a win. He allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings against Pittsburgh, striking out five and walking one. Manager Mike Matheny said he pulled Wainwright after five innings because the veteran was at 93 pitches. "I thought his stuff actually looked pretty good," Matheny said. Wainwright also had three RBIs with a double and a single. He became the first pitcher in Cardinals history to have three three-RBI games in a season and the first on any team since Tim Lollar with the 1984 Padres.