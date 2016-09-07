RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Earlier this season with St. Louis, he was 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in six innings over eight relief appearances. With Memphis, he was 3-2 with a 5.21 ERA in 42 appearances out of the bullpen.

OF Jose Martinez, who was acquired May 28 in a trade with Kansas City, was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He hit .278 with a .757 OPS in the minors this season. After 887 career minor league games, Martinez, 28, made his major league debut as a pinch hitter in the seventh. He grounded out to third. "I gave Martinez an at-bat. It was good to see him get that chance," manager Mike Matheny said. "This is a good day for him. Long time coming."

RHP Mike Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He came in as a reliever in the eighth and set the Pirates down in order. Manager Mike Matheny said he had not intended to use Mayers in the game, but the bullpen got stretched. Mayers made his major league debut -- and only previous big league appearance -- in an emergency start July 24 against the Dodgers, when he got a loss, giving up nine runs on eight hits, including two homers, in 1 1/3 innings with two walks and one strikeout. With Memphis this season, he was 4-8 with a 3.73 ERA. Matheny said Mayers earned a chance to pitch again after his performance against the Pirates.

CF Randal Grichuk went 2-for-5 with his 22nd homer, one of three homers the Cardinals hit in the ninth in their wild comeback. He has a five-game hitting streak that includes three home runs.

PH Matt Carpenter got a day off from third base but made the most of his one at-bat. With the Cardinals down to their final out in the ninth, he hit an 0-2 pitch from LHP Tony Watson over the wall in right-center for a tying home run. "Today was a good opportunity, (manager Mike Matheny) thought, to give me a break," Carpenter said. "I'm thankful that I got a chance to come in and help us win."

1B Matt Adams was 1-for-3 with his 14th homer, a shot over the right field stands that bounced into the Allegheny River. "(Adams) absolutely destroyed that ball. That's one of the hardest balls we've seen hit," manager Mike Matheny said.

C Yadier Molina hit his fourth career grand slam and first since 2012 in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He was 4-for-5. He doubled and scored in St. Louis' comeback ninth inning.