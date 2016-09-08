RHP Alex Reyes (1-1) pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up the winning home run to take the loss. In the seventh, he got his first major league hit -- a one-out single to right.

CF Randal Grichuk went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. He is 8-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak.

RHP Mike Leake returned from the disabled list (shingles) to start for the first time since Aug. 21. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on nine hits, struck out three and walked one in a no-decision to remain 9-9. "I wasn't locating as well as I know as I can," Leake said. "I'm sure being off a couple of weeks played a factor. Now I'm back on track and ready for the next one."

2B Matt Carpenter, who was given a rest Tuesday but came off the bench to hit a two-out, game-tying homer in the ninth, was back in the lineup. He was 1-for-5 with a run scored and flied out to end the game.

SS Aledmys Diaz moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Springfield on Wednesday, and he went 0-for-4 with an RBI. Diaz has been out since sustaining a hairline fracture of his right thumb on July 31. He is 1-for-10 in three rehab games overall.

INF Dean Anna, designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Sunday, was released Wednesday. He appeared in one game for St. Louis this year, going 0-for-1. In 106 games for Triple-A Memphis, he hit .266/.344/.341 with two homers and 39 RBIs.