RHP Mike Leake returned from the disabled list (shingles) to start for the first time since Aug. 21. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on nine hits, struck out three and walked one in a no-decision to remain 9-9. "I wasn't locating as well as I know as I can," Leake said. "I'm sure being off a couple of weeks played a factor. Now I'm back on track and ready for the next one."

RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and reported no ill effects. Wacha, who's been on the disabled list since Aug. 9, is hopeful of contributing as a member of the bullpen before the season ends.

SS Aledmys Diaz moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Springfield on Wednesday, and he went 0-for-4 with an RBI. Diaz has been out since sustaining a hairline fracture of his right thumb on July 31. He is 1-for-10 in three rehab games overall.

SS Aledmys Diaz (right thumb fracture) started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on Wednesday night, going 0-for-4. He'll play again on Friday night.

INF Dean Anna, designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Sunday, was released Wednesday. He appeared in one game for St. Louis this year, going 0-for-1. In 106 games for Triple-A Memphis, he hit .266/.344/.341 with two homers and 39 RBIs.