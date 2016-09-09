2B Kolten Wong clouted his fifth homer of the year Thursday. It was the third homer in the last six games for Wong, who is earning more playing time at second base as he has pushed his average to .250. Look for Wong to be in the lineup against most right-handers down the stretch if he continues to hit like this, as he is one of the few plus defenders on the team.

RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and reported no ill effects. Wacha, who was placed on the disabled list Aug. 9, hopes he will be able to join the bullpen before the season is over. The former All-Star and NL Championship Series MVP has struggled this year, going 7-7 with a 4.45 ERA in 23 starts.

RHP Carlos Martinez will take the mound Friday night when St. Louis plays the second game of its four-game series with Milwaukee. Martinez is coming off a 5-2 win Sunday in Cincinnati, where he worked into the seventh inning, allowing two runs and inducing three double plays, giving him 30 for the year. He is 3-1 with a 1.20 career ERA against the Brewers in 18 outings, seven starts.

SS Aledmys Diaz (right thumb fracture) started a rehab assignment Wednesday night at Double-A Springfield, going 0-for-4 and fielding three chances without error. Diaz went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1 after being plunked by an Andrew Cashner pitch in Miami the day before. Diaz, an NL All-Star in his rookie season, was batting .312 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs.

LHP Jaime Garcia continued his late-season slide by losing his fourth straight start. He gave up eight hits and five runs over 3 2/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts against Milwaukee. The long ball again haunted Garcia, as he yielded back-to-back bombs in the second, giving him 22 for the season, the most yielded a Cardinal left-hander since Donovan Osborne surrendered 22 homers in 1996. Garcia's ERA rose to 4.58.