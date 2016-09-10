OF Jose Martinez got his first hit in the major leagues, an RBI single, in the eighth inning of Thursday night's game against the Brewers. The hit came 10 years, 116 days after an 18-year-old Martinez got his first hit in the minor leagues while playing in the Venezuelan Summer League for the White Sox. He was promoted from the Cardinals' Triple-A team on Tuesday.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal, on the DL since July 26 because of inflammation in his right shoulder, could throw a live batting practice session on Saturday and if all goes well could return to the Cardinals bullpen sometime next week, manager Mike Matheny said.

SS Aledmys Diaz played the second game of his rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on Friday night, going 2-for-4 with a double and playing the complete game in the field. Diaz has been on the DL since suffering a broken right thumb when he was hit by a pitch by the Marlins' Andrew Cashner on July 31. The team is hoping Diaz can return to the lineup on Sunday.

RHP Adam Wainwright will be trying to win at home for the first time since July 16 when he starts against the Brewers on Saturday night. Wainwright broke a streak of eight consecutive starts without a win, the longest of his career, when he defeated the Pirates on Monday in Pittsburgh. Wainwright is 0-2 in three starts at Busch Stadium since his three-hit shutout of the Marlins.

LHP Jaime Garcia is expected to remain in the Cardinals' rotation despite another rough start on Thursday night, lasting just 3 2/3 innings against the Brewers and giving up five runs. He is 0-4 in his last four starts with a 7.84 ERA. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Cubs.