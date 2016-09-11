RHP Michael Wacha, who went on the disabled list Aug. 9 because of inflammation in his right shoulder, is a few days behind injured RHP Trevor Rosenthal in his projected return. Wacha could throw a live batting practice session on Monday. The Cardinals hope to be able to use him out of the bullpen before the end of the season.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal, who has out since July 26 because of inflammation in his right shoulder, threw live batting practice on Saturday. The team hopes to activate him sometime next week.

SS Aledmys Diaz continued his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield, starting in Game 4 of the Texas League playoffs. He went 0-for-5 as the Cardinals were eliminated by Northwest Arkansas. He is scheduled to return to St. Louis on Sunday and could be activated for the final game of the series.

RHP Adam Wainwright picked up his first win at home since July 16, allowing the Brewers one run and six hits in eight innings on Saturday night. The only run was a homer by Keon Broxton, just the second home run Wainwright has allowed in 89 innings at home this season.

OF Brandon Moss saw his hitting slump reach 1-for-37 with an 0-for-4 night on Saturday night. Moss also has gone 49 at-bats since hitting his last home run on Aug. 25. His only hit in his current slump was an eighth-inning single on Thursday night which snapped an 0-for-29 streak, the longest of his career.