RHP Seung Hwan Oh finished his 30th game of the year on Friday night, which automatically vested the option in his contract for 2017. Oh is set to make $2.75 million next year. Oh has recorded 17 saves and has a 1.87 ERA in his first season since coming to the majors from Japan.

RHP Michael Wacha, on the disabled list since Aug. 9 because of shoulder inflammation, is expected to throw live batting practice on Monday as he continues to see if he can become a bullpen option for the Cardinals before the end of the regular season.

C Carson Kelly made his first career start on Sunday, one year and two days after he was the starting catcher and RHP Luke Weaver, who also started on Sunday, was the pitcher in the final playoff game of the year for Class A Palm Beach.

SS Aledmys Diaz was activated from the disabled list on Sunday and could be back in the lineup as early as Monday night. Diaz has been out since July 31, when he broke his right thumb when he was hit by a pitch by the Marlins' Andrew Cashner. The rookie was hitting .312 when he was sidelined.

RHP Luke Weaver got a no-decision on Sunday despite having the best start since he was called up by the Cardinals. He allowed only one first inning run against the Brewers and three hits overall in six innings, walking one and striking out eight. Weaver retired 13 of the last 14 hitters he faced.

OF Brandon Moss was 0-for-4 on Sunday, striking out three times, and has just one hit, a single, in his last 41 at-bats. He has gone 53 at-bats since his last homer, on Aug. 25.