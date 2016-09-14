RHP Seung Hwan Oh (groin tightness) wasn't available for the last two games with Milwaukee and it's not known when he can pitch again. Oh saved Friday night's game with a scoreless ninth inning, but hasn't been able to work since then. Oh became the closer in late June and has enjoyed a stellar rookie season, picking up a team-high 17 saves and tying for second among NL relievers with 97 strikeouts.

RHP Mike Leake got burned by the home run ball again Monday night, giving up two more to run his season total to 20 over 162 1/3 innings as he fell to 9-10. Leake yielded six hits and four runs, three earned, over six innings with a walk and four strikeouts. It was the seventh time this year that Leake, a sinkerball pitcher who has to keep the ball down, has allowed multiple homers in a game.

RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) expects to be activated off the 15-day DL on Wednesday. Wacha, who will pitch out of the bullpen for the season's remainder, feels he can get MLB hitters out based on his form during a recent session in the bullpen. Wacha was disabled on Aug. 8 with a 7-7 record and a 4.45 ERA in 23 starts and 131 1/3 innings.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right shoulder inflammation) threw live batting practice Tuesday and could be activated later this week. Rosenthal has been sidelined since July 26.

SS Aledmys Diaz returned to the starting lineup Tuesday night for the first time since July 31, when he was hit by a pitch in Miami and fractured his right thumb. Diaz, activated on Sunday, pinch-hit Monday night.

LF Matt Holliday (right thumb fracture) took batting practice and grounders at first base Monday. Holliday is apparently close to being activated off the 15-day DL, where he's resided since being hit by a pitch Aug. 11 against the Chicago Cubs. Prior to his injury, Holliday was hitting .242 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs in 107 games.

LHP Jaime Garcia tries to turn things around Tuesday night when he faces Chicago in the middle game of a three-game series. Garcia was knocked around in a 12-6 loss Thursday night against Milwaukee, giving up eight hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts. He is 3-2 with a 2.27 ERA in eight career games against the Cubs, allowing four runs in 11 2/3 innings this year during two starts.