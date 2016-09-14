2B Matt Carpenter (back tightness) was in Tuesday night's lineup as the leadoff hitter, going 0-for-3. Carpenter batted third Monday night and went 0-for-3 before leaving after the seventh inning as a precaution. He wasn't in Tuesday's original lineup, but manager Mike Matheny changed his mind about three hours before first pitch.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right shoulder inflammation) threw live batting practice Tuesday and appears ready to come off the 15-day DL later this week. Rosenthal, who went on the DL July 26, was removed from the closer's role in late June and is 2-4 with a 5.13 ERA in 40 games. Rosenthal is on the travel list for San Francisco after Wednesday's game, a sure sign that the club intends to activate him.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the start Wednesday when St. Louis finishes its seven-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs. Martinez earned a 4-3 win Friday night against Milwaukee, pitching seven innings and giving up just two earned runs despite yielding nine hits. Martinez is 3-1 with a 4.71 ERA in 17 career games, seven starts, against Chicago.

SS Aledmys Diaz made his first start Tuesday night since breaking his right thumb July 31 when hit by an Andrew Cashner pitch in Miami. He batted eighth and was 2-for-2 with his 15th homer. Diaz, who entered the game hitting .311 (14 of 57), was earning Rookie of the Year consideration before his injury.

LHP Jaime Garcia made the shortest start of his career Tuesday night, lasting only 1 2/3 innings and 37 pitches before leaving with the bases loaded, down 2-0. Garcia, who is 0-4 in his last five starts, gave up three hits and two runs with two walks and one strikeouts. His next scheduled start is Sunday, but he could be skipped for rookie Alex Reyes.