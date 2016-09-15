RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday morning and will pitch out of the bullpen for the season's remainder. In 23 starts, Wacha went 7-7 with a 4.45 ERA before going on the DL on Aug. 9. Wacha worked the ninth inning Wednesday, giving up three hits and three runs while striking out two.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to come off the disabled list at some point during St. Louis' upcoming series in San Francisco that starts Thursday night. Rosenthal, who went 2-4 with a 5.13 ERA before going on the shelf July 26, said he was able to repeat his motion consistently Tuesday while throwing live batting practice. If he is throwing strikes, he could help a bullpen in flux.

RHP Carlos Martinez saw his four-game winning streak end despite recording nine strikeouts Wednesday. Martinez gave up eight hits and four runs in six innings, coughing up homers to Cubs C David Ross and 1B Anthony Rizzo that decided what was a pitchers' duel. Martinez, who had six straight quality starts prior to this one, tries to pick up the pieces Monday night in Colorado.

OF Ryan Flaherty started in left field Wednesday at the Red Sox and was 0-for-3. He was 6-for-11 with a homer, two RBIs and a walk against Boston starter RHP Rick Porcello coming in.

LF Matt Holliday (right thumb fracture) should come off the disabled list during the road trip, perhaps in San Francisco this weekend. Holliday, who belted some long homers during batting practice Monday, was hitting .242 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs in 107 games going on the DL on Aug. 12. His role for the season's remainder isn't easily discerned, although manager Mike Matheny is loyal to him and probably will give him chances.

RHP Adam Wainwright takes the ball Thursday night when St. Louis begins a critical 10-game road trip in San Francisco. Wainwright is coming off a 5-1 win Saturday night against Milwaukee, where he worked eight innings and allowed just one run. He faced the Giants on June 3 in Busch Stadium, pitching a strong game but falling 5-1 as his mound opponent Thursday night, RHP Johnny Cueto, outdueled him.