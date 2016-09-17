RHP Mike Leake faces the San Francisco Giants for the first time since they allowed him to leave as a free agent over the winter when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Leake was a disappointment as a Giant last season after having been acquired from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline. He went 2-5 with a 4.07 ERA in nine starts for the Giants, who failed to make the playoffs. Leake is 5-2 with a 5.02 ERA in nine career outings (eight starts) against San Francisco.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal threw a 1-2-3 seventh inning in his return to the mound in Friday's loss to the San Francisco Giants. The former closer, pitching for the first time since July 24 because of a shoulder injury, struck out two of the three Giants he faced. He struck out at least one batter in his last five appearances.

RHP Luke Weaver struggled with his control in Friday's 8-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, but might have survived it if not for an error on normally dependable C Yadier Molina. The rookie didn't make it through the third inning, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks. All six runs were unearned on account of the error.

OF Matt Holliday will take live batting practice Saturday to test his fractured right thumb, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny announced Friday. Holliday had a pin inserted in his thumb during his 32-game absence. He hasn't played since Aug. 11.

C Yadier Molina committed only his second error of the season and it proved costly in the Cardinals' 8-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Molina's errant throw on a bunt opened the floodgates for a six-run Giants third inning, with all of the runs going down as unearned. Molina drove in both Cardinals runs.