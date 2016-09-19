RHP Alex Reyes responded well to the biggest game of his career Sunday, shutting out the Giants on four hits over seven innings in a 3-0 victory. Reyes won for the first time in three career starts, and he lowered his ERA in those outings to 1.53. Opponents have hit just .190 against him in his three starts.

RHP Seung Hwan Oh pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning Sunday to record his 18th save in the Cardinals' 3-0 win over the Giants. Oh was pitching in the afternoon after having gone two innings on Saturday night. He was the winning pitcher Saturday in a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory.

1B Matt Adams (jammed wrist) did not play Sunday in the Cardinals' win over the Giants. Adams sustained the injury, which is not considered serious, while diving to first base to record an unassisted double play Saturday. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Adams was available to pinch-hit Sunday if needed.

RHP Carlos Martinez will seek to rebound from his first loss since Aug. 11 when he opens a three-game road series against the Rockies on Monday night. Martinez had won five consecutive starts, allowing a total of seven runs, before getting roughed up for four runs on eight hits in six innings Thursday against the Cubs. Martinez is 1-0 with an 8.04 ERA in six career outings (two starts) against the Rockies.

SS Aledmys Diaz continued his torrid pace in road games, belting a double and a home run Sunday in the Cardinals' 3-0 win over the Giants. The homer, his 16th of the season, was a two-run shot in the third inning that gave the Cardinals a lead they never relinquished. Ten of Diaz's 16 homers have come in 49 road games, during which he is hitting .331.