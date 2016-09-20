CF Randal Grichuk hit his 23rd homer and has reached base in his past 13 starts. In that span, Grichuk is batting .295 (13-for-45).

RHP Carlos Martinez gave up five hits, walked three and struck out six in five innings, giving him a career-high 182 1/3 innings pitched this season. He's 9-1 on the road in 14 starts this season and hasn't lost on the road since May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LF Matt Holliday (right thumb fracture) took batting practice after a two-day layoff and will try to do so again Tuesday. Holliday, who has been on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12 and underwent surgery, will have to move from batting practice against a coach to taking batting practice off a Cardinals pitcher, and the club has no idea when theat might happen. Cardinals manager Mike Metheny said, "He has to take BP without any ramifications, any kind of effects. What we've seen so far is he takes a good BP and has some swelling afterwards. And that can't happen. He's going to have to take BP a few days consecutively and look good. Then we'll start talking about doing something live."

C Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games. During that stretch, he is batting .391 (9-for-23). Molina has also reached base in nine consecutive games and has a .424 on-base percentage in those games.