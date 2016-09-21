CF Randal Grichuck went 3-for-4 with a walk and scored a career-high four runs. He has reached base in his past 14 starts and is batting .333 (16-for-48) with a .373 on-base percentage in that span.

SS Jedd Gyorko hit his 27th home run, tying him with Brandon Moss for the team lead. In 26 games at Coors Field, Gyorko is hitting .324 (34-for-105).

SS Aledmys Diaz was not in the lineup. He's been back less than two weeks from a fractured right thumb and is not consistently able to throw at full strength.

LF Matt Holliday (fractured right thumb) took batting practice for the second straight day, and could face live pitching as soon as Thursday.

C Yadier Molina went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 10 games. During the latter streak, Molina is hitting .324 (34-for-105) with a .421 on-base streak.

RHP Adam Wainwright had a career-high four RBI, giving him 18 for the season, the most by a Cardinals starting pitcher since Bob Gibson had 19 in 1970. Wainwright pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs, including three home runs. It was the seventh time he has yielded three homers in a game and first since May 28 at Washington. Wainwright has won seven consecutive starts against the Rockies and is 9-1 with a 1.70 ERA in 14 games (10 starts) against them. At Coors Field, he is 3-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five games (four starts).