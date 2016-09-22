C Carson Kelly made his second major league start and eighth career appearance. With the Cardinals idle Thursday, C Yadier Molina will get two days off. Kelly went 1-for-3. "He's been very conscientious to watch and listen," manager Mike Matheny said. "My suggestion the first day he got here was you got the opportunity to call multiple games every day as you sit here. Not that you're second guessing but first guess -- this is what I would do with this guy's stuff in this situation. You can do it for our team and the other team. If it doesn't line up with what you just did -- why did you call that pitch, how did it turn out, what was he possibly thinking. Also make a physical note -- Yadi was standing there next to me at the time -- and I said you can come back later and ask myself and ask Yadi at the proper time, why this pitch in that situation because that was different than I was thinking. That's easier said than done for a kid like Carson, but he's been asking me questions, and I know he's been asking Yadi questions. It just shows a capacity and an aptitude that he understands the importance of calling games."

LF Matt Holliday (fractured right thumb) is planning to participate in a simulated game Friday morning at Wrigley Field before the Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals did not take batting practice Wednesday, and Holliday did not hit in the indoor batting cage after doing so Monday and Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 12.

LHP Jaime Garcia relieved starter Luke Weaver to start the third and allowed one hit in four scoreless innings with no walks and five strikeouts while throwing 34 of 47 pitches for strikes. Asked whether Garcia could return to the rotation, manager Mike Matheny said, "He looked good today, that's for sure. We're always watching and adjusting. That's a couple starts for Luke where he probably threw a little bit better than how it turned out. I had a quick hook on him."