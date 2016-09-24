RHP Alex Reyes (3-1, 1.03 ERA) makes his 11th appearance and fourth start of the season in Saturday's middle contest of the three-game series. Reyes won his last two starts, including a Sept. 18 outing against the Giants where he allowed no runs on four hits while striking out six and walking two over seven innings in the Cardinals' 3-0 victory.

RHP Mike Leake (9-11) lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings -- including a struggle through a four-run first -- and took the loss, his third of the season against the Cubs. "Those have been the kind of innings that have hurt him this year," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "When he's able to stay away from big innings you seem him in there pretty deep into the game. That one's tough to bounce back from on a club like this."

OF Matt Holliday took live batting practice Friday and may see action in the season's final days. Holliday has been on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a right thumb fracture.

C Yadier Molina was 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to nine games with a seventh-inning single. Earlier in the game, he grounded into his 19th double play of the season, his most since 21 in 2011.