RHP Alex Reyes (4-1) allowed a season-high three runs in five innings on Saturday against the Cubs. Three of the rookie's four victories have been against Chicago. He threw 115 pitches, the most for a St. Louis rookie since Jason Simontacchi threw 122 in 2002. Reyes is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA in four starts.

CF Randal Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs on Saturday against the Cubs. He has 13 RBIs against Chicago this season. He is hitting .245.

SS Aledmys Diaz (arm soreness) returned to the lineup Saturday after missing two games. He went 0-for-2 with two walks. Diaz has been dealing with arm soreness after he returned from the disabled list on Sept. 11 for a right thumb fracture. He is batting .301.

RF Stephen Piscotty hit his 22nd home run on Saturday against Cubs RHP Jason Hammel. The solo shot went 450 feet to tie for the farthest home run hit by an opponent at Wrigley Field this season, according to Statcast. Piscotty went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and two runs scored. He is batting .273.

C Yadier Molina went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs on Saturday against the Cubs. He is hitting .300.