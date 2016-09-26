LF Jose Martinez got his first start in the majors Sunday against the Cubs. He batted eighth and went 1-for-3 with a walk. He played in eight previous games. Martinez is batting .417.

RHP Carlos Martinez fell to 15-9 as he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings against the Cubs on Sunday. He struck out six and walked four, one intentionally. He has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight starts. Three of his losses have been to Chicago.

C Yadier Molina doubled in the second inning Sunday against the Cubs to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He has five multi-hit games in his last six games overall. He's batting .301.

3B Jhonny Peralta had an RBI single Sunday against the Cubs to give him 25 for the season in 75 games. He had 71 RBIs last season. He is batting .251.